Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,816 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 4.4% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Datadog worth $91,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,197,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 958.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,826,000 after buying an additional 856,439 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,067,000 after buying an additional 486,305 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock valued at $374,703,801. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

