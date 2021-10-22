Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $63,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

