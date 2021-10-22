Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Sells 1,642 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $417.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

