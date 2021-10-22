JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after buying an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.