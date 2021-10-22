JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $959.21

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.21 ($12.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,051 ($13.73). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,039 ($13.57), with a volume of 646,925 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 959.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

