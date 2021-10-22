Jean-Sébastien David Acquires 25,000 Shares of Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY) Stock

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY) Director Jean-Sébastien David acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,952 shares in the company, valued at C$377,519.36.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jean-Sébastien David acquired 19,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,555.00.

Shares of Niobay Metals stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 112,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,348. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.78 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. Niobay Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

