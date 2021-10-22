Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
JRONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
JRONY stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
