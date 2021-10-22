Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

JRONY stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

