Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Trading Down 1.6%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 147,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 271,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Jervois Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

