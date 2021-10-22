JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.16

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.16 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.36). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 767,341 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £630.26 million and a PE ratio of 69.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

