John T. Treace Sells 58,089 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. 722,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

