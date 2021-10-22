Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,665 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,274,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

