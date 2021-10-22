Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 258.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $110.32 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

