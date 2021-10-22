Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $279.00 to $282.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as high as $261.56 and last traded at $261.56, with a volume of 5196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

