JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 156,895 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Northwest Bancshares worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

