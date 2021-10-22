JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 268,220 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of UP Fintech worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIGR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

