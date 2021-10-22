JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of The Marcus worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $585.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

