JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

