JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

