JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.25% of SpartanNash worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.89 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

