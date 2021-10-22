JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 985,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 949,575 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,344,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 333.4% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 739,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 569,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $29.64 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

