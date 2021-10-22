JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.97 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

