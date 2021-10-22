JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.13 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

