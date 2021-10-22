JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CHCT opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

