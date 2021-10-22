JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,765.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 256.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

