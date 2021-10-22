JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $9.13 Million in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.39% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOXQ stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

