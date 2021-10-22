JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.