JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.57

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.57 and last traded at $171.54, with a volume of 86341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

