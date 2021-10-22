JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.55. 200,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.