JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,280 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Safety Insurance Group worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

