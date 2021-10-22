JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 475,072 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 148.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of New Residential Investment worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.41 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.