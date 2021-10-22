JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 62,930 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $65,113,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after buying an additional 649,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 324.2% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 408,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

