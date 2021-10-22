JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of The E.W. Scripps worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 55.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

