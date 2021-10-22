JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of McGrath RentCorp worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 364,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after buying an additional 309,807 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,768,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $76.72 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

