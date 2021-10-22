JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,463 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOAT opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.