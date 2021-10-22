JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 250,777 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,233.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,453 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 634,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

