JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,366 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Oxford Industries worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

