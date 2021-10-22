JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,867 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

