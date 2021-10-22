JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,574 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,820,000 after acquiring an additional 134,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.10 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,287 shares of company stock valued at $64,782,810 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

