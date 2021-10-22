JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,204 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $392.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

