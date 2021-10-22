JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,722,000 after buying an additional 8,377,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of JVAL stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

