JUIICE Price Reaches $0.0000 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. JUIICE has a market cap of $265,566.38 and approximately $321.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00474519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.66 or 0.00998437 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

