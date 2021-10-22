Julie C. Tutkovics Sells 3,544 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 7,150,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,234,765. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

