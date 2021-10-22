Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $835,065.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00107332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,237.65 or 1.00090214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.84 or 0.06547371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022082 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

