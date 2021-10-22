Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GRUB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,469. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 163,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,747,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

