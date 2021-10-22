JustBet Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $972.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00108023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,563.34 or 0.99908352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.95 or 0.06489640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022345 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

