Justin Edge Sells 6,116 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $236,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,216. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 791,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Certara by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 705,507 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

