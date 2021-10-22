Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Sells $11,406,861.45 in Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

