KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $51.06 million and $351.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005574 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00046439 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

