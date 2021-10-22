Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iStar worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $37,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iStar by 1,710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

