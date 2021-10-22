KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.19

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 219635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

